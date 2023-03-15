Career Opportunities via Agriculture Apprenticeships

Mid-Kansas Cooperative has launch of an apprenticeship program to hire agricultural equipment operators, CDL drivers and operations specialists through Kansas Farm Bureau’s Rural Kansas Apprenticeship Program (RKAP).

“This apprenticeship program formalizes the training and opportunities for career growth that have existed at MKC for years. We believe that clarifying our commitment through this opportunity provides people with or without agricultural experience a clear path to a rewarding role in our organization.” – Anne Anderton Warren, Executive Vice President & Chief Talent Officer, MKC.

According to the Farm Bureau, the program is designed to provide on-the-job training and technical instruction to employees hired into specific entry-level operations positions. Apprentices will be recruited, interviewed, hired and employed by MKC.

KFB will serve as the intermediary sponsor working with MKC and The Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship to assist in the administration of these apprenticeship opportunities. These apprenticeships will provide MKC with additional value proposition for attracting new employees and apprentices in these roles. Apprentices will receive mentorship, training and compensation while developing skills in a high-demand agriculture career path.

RKAP is the first-ever registered apprenticeship program focused on agriculture and rural Kansas. With its broad charter, RKAP has the capability to bring this innovative education and employment opportunity to communities across the state.

“MKC is an excellent partner because like KFB, they serve farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses. KFB is excited to develop a program where MKC and its employees can grow alongside each other to support agriculture and rural Kansas.” – Joel Leftwich, KFB’s chief strategy officer.

If you are interested in partnering with Kansas Farm Bureau in an apprenticeship program, contact Joel Leftwich at [email protected] or visit www.kfb.org/RKAP.