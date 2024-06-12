Car Show Highlights Rolling Hills Zoo Weekend

Ready to make your dad smile?

The Father’s Day Car Show is ready to shine this Sunday at Rolling Hills Zoo.

Linda Henderson with Rolling Hills Zoo tells KSAL News that they are expecting 100 cars to be lined up on the grounds Sunday and those wishing to get registered can still sign up in person at the Garage Automotive Museum on S. 4th Street from 8am to 9am Sunday.

The Overlook Restaurant Lunch Special is chopped brisket sandwich, potato salad and baked beans for $10. “805 Tacos” food truck will also be on scene to help keep the family fed and happy.

Father’s Day Car Show registrants will meet up at The Garage, located at 134 S. 4th Street, for advanced registration packet pick up and Day-of-Show Registration from 8am to 9am on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Photos courtesy: Rolling Hills Zoo