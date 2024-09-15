Cancer Fighting Organization Nearing Goal

A volunteer organization in Salina that is dedicated to raising funds and awareness in the fight against cancer is within striking distance of a fund raising goal.

Saline County Relay For Life is in the last couple of weeks of a $50,000 fund raising campaign, and is within $1,000 of hitting the goal. Unfortunately, a planned restaurant fundraising event scheduled for this week has fallen through, so the organization is now depending solely on supporters making donations on their own.

Those wanting to help can make a donation at:

https://secure.acsevents.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=relay_donate_now&FR_ID=107932

All proceeds from Relay For Life, and connected events, benefit the American Cancer Society. In 2024, more than 2 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the United States and more than 600,000 Americans will die from cancer.

With help from chapters across the country like the Saline County chapter, Relay For Life has raised more than $6.8 billion to support these efforts since 1985.