Calving School Events Planned

In anticipation of calving season, the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and K-State Research and Extension are planning a series of calving schools beginning in December and continuing through January.

The program will outline overall calving management that includes stages of the normal calving process, and tips to handle difficult calving situations.

K-State Research and Extension beef veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff said the goals include increasing producers’ knowledge and practical skills, and the number of live calves born if they need assistance.

He said presenters will also share tips on when and how to intervene to assist the cow or heifer. They will also demonstrate proper use of calving equipment on a life-size cow and calf model.

“Our goal is for producers to leave better prepared for calving season,” Tarpoff said. “We will discuss timelines on when to examine cows for calving problems, and when to call your vet for help if things are not going well. We will also discuss calf care early in life. It’s an excellent program regardless of experience level.”

The meetings will have other timely educational topics, such as forage sampling/analysis, and vaccine care and handling.

Six calving schools are planned, including:

Wednesday. Dec. 15, 6 p.m., Fairgrounds Admin Building, Tonganoxie. RSVP to the Leavenworth Extension office at 913-364-5700, [email protected] .

. Thursday, Dec. 16, evening, Coffey County 4-H Building, Burlington. RSVP to the Coffey County Extension office, [email protected] .

. Wednesday, Jan. 5, evening, Colby Event Center. RSVP to the Thomas County Extension office, [email protected] .

. Thursday, Jan. 6, evening, Kearny County Fairgrounds, Lakin. RSVP to the Kearny County Extension office, [email protected] .

. Tuesday, Jan. 11, evening, Fairview Community Center, Fairview. RSVP to the Brown County Extension office, [email protected] .

. Thursday, Jan. 13, McPherson County 4-H Building, McPherson. RSVP to [email protected] .

More information is available online at KSUBeef.org.