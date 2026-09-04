PREP – AVCTL 1 Fall Week 2 Recap

The 2026 fall season for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League will get into full gear tonight when the six AVCTL 1 schools, outside of Campus, kick off their respective football seasons.

The Campus Colt football team got an early start to the season as the Colts kicked off their season on Thursday when they lost 36-12 at Goddard.

The AVCTL 1 will see the rest of its football teams begin their season tonight as Salina South plays at Salina Central, Derby plays at Eisenhower, Hutchinson hosts Andover High, Maize High hosts Andover Central, Maize South hosts Buhler and Valley Center plays at Newton.

The AVCTL 1 volleyball and boys’ soccer teams have already had a week of action.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL I volleyball and boys’ soccer team did this past week and who the football team will play in the season opener tonight:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team went 1-3 on Saturday in the AVCTL preseason tournament at Hutchinson. The Lady Colts lost 2-0 against Andover Central, defeated Hutchinson 2-0, lost 2-0 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel and lost 2-0 against Maize High. The Lady Colts lost 2-1 against Hutchinson on Tuesday. … The Colt boys’ soccer team opened the season with a 3-1 victory against Field Kindley on Tuesday. … The Colt football team opened the season Thursday night losing 36-12 at Goddard.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team opened the season by going 3-0 on Saturday in the McPherson tournament. The Lady Panthers defeated Buhler 2-1, Goddard 2-0 and McPherson 2-0. The Lady Panthers split a pair of matches on Tuesday, losing 2-1 against Salina Central and defeating Goddard 2-0. … The Panther boys’ soccer team opened the season on Tuesday with a 4-0 victory against Wichita Northwest. … The Panther football team will open the season tonight at Eisenhower.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team hosted an AVCTL preseason tournament on Saturday to begin the 2026 season where they went 0-5. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 2-0 against Andover Central, 2-0 against Campus, 2-1 against Emporia, 2-0 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel and 2-0 against Maize High. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Campus 2-1 on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team began the season on Thursday night when they hosted Arkansas City. … The Salt Hawk football team will begin the season tonight when they host Andover High.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team opened its season on Saturday with a 4-1 record in an AVCTL preseason tournament at Hutchinson. The Lady Eagles defeated Andover Central 2-1, Campus 2-0, Emporia 2-1 and 2-0 against Hutchinson. The Lady Eagles lost 2-0 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team opened the season on Friday with an 8-0 victory against Wichita South. The Eagles improved to 2-0 on the season on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory against Eisenhower. … The Eagle football team will begin the season tonight when they host Andover Central.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team opened the 2026 on Saturday by going 3-0 on Saturday in the McPherson tournament. The Lady Mavericks defeated Buhler 2-0, Goddard 2-0 and McPherson 2-0. The Lady Mavericks hosted and swept a triangular on Tuesday, defeating Valley Center 2-0 and Halstead 2-0. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team opened the season on Tuesday with a 4-2 victory against Newton. … The Maverick football team will begin the season tonight when it hosts Buhler.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team opened the season on Saturday by going 2-3 in a tournament the Lady Cougars hosted. The Lady Cougars defeated Minneapolis 2-1 and Sacred Heart 2-0. The Lady Cougars lost 2-1 against Chapman, 2-1 against Silver Lake and 2-1 against Wamego. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team opened the season on Tuesday, losing a 9-1 match against Hays. … The Cougar football team will begin the season tonight as the visiting team against Salina Central.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team opened its season on Saturday by going 0-3 in an AVCTL preseason tournament at Eisenhower. The Lady Hornets lost 2-0 against Andale, 2-0 against Andover and 2-0 against Eisenhower. The Lady Hornets lost both matches in a Maize South triangular on Tuesday, falling 2-0 against Halstead and 2-0 against Maize South. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team opened the season on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory against Andover Central. … The Hornet football team will begin the season tonight when they play at Newton.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 0 0 0 0

Derby 0 0 0 0

Hutchinson 0 0 0 0

Maize South 0 0 0 0

Salina South 0 0 0 0

Valley Center 0 0 0 0

Campus 0 0 0 1

Thursday, September 3

Campus at Goddard 36, Campus 12

Friday, September 4

Salina South at Salina Central

Derby at Eisenhower

Andover at Hutchinson

Andover Central at Maize

Buhler at Maize South

Valley Center at Newton

Friday, September 11

Eisenhower at Campus

Hutchinson at Derby

Maize at Salina South

Maize South at Valley Center

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Maize 2 0 0 0 0 0

Maize South 1 0 0 0 0 0

Valley Center 1 0 0 0 0 0

Derby 1 0 0 0 0 0

Campus 1 0 0 0 0 0

Hutchinson 0 0 0 0 0 0

Salina South 0 1 0 0 0 0

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Maize South 5 0 1 0

Hutchinson 1 5 1 0

Derby 4 1 0 0

Maize 4 1 0 0

Salina South 2 3 0 0

Campus 1 4 0 1

Valley Center 0 5 0 1