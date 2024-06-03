Broadway RFD to Present “Willy Wonka Kids”

The stage inside A.J. Steinberg Auditorium in Lindsborg will be transformed into a magical world of candy later this month when Broadway RFD presents “Willy Wonka Kids”.

The show will be a production of Broadway RFD Kid’s camp, a program aimed specifically for kids 2nd-8th grades. It begins this week and will culminate with two performances.

Started in 1959, Broadway RFD is the longest running outdoor theatre in the state of Kansas. Each Summer, talented members of the Smoky Valley community and surrounding areas come together to bring the highest quality shows. People come far and wide, with their lawn chairs in tow, to sit in the summer breeze and be immersed in song and dance. This longstanding institution strives to bring great entertainment and exposure to the theatrical arts to the people of the Smoky Valley.

You will have two opportunities to watch the performers who participated in the Broadway RFD Kid’s Camp. “Willy Wonka Kids” will be performed on June 21 at 4:00pm and June 22 at 7:00pm. Both performances will be held in the A.J. Steinberg Auditorium, located at 401 N. Cedar Street.