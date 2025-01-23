Bridge Weight Limit Posted For Public Safety

The left sign only provides a single posting limit. This weight limit applies to all vehicles regardless of the number of axles or axle configuration. The gross vehicle weight (GVW) of the entire vehicle, including separate trailers being pulled, must be equal to or less than the limit on this sign. The sign to the right shows three different truck silhouettes with the corresponding maximum gross vehicle weight (GVW) for each truck configuration. It is important to note that the number of axles shown on each figure is a representative example only and the actual axle configuration may be different. The Kansas Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP) developed a brochure which explains bridge posting signs in more detail.