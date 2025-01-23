Bridge Weight Limit Posted For Public Safety

|Why Weight Limits Matter
Weight limits are crucial for safety. Overloading a bridge can cause structural damage or even collapse, endangering lives and leading to costly repairs. By following posted limits, drivers help protect infrastructure and ensure bridges remain safe for everyone.
Your Role as a Driver
Drivers, especially those operating heavy vehicles, must adhere to posted limits. Ignoring them can result in fines, vehicle damage, or worse—a catastrophic failure.
The next time you see a weight limit sign, remember it’s there to protect us all. Let’s work together to preserve our bridges for the future. You can find a current map of all county-maintained posted bridges on the Saline County website.