Bridge Weight Limit Posted For Public Safety

By Todd Pittenger January 23, 2025

Bridges are an essential part of our transportation network, connecting communities and ensuring the smooth flow of goods and people.

According to Saline County, not all bridges are built the same, and their ability to carry weight varies based on their age, design, materials, and condition. To protect public safety and preserve infrastructure, some bridges are posted with weight limits.

Why Are Bridges Posted?Bridges are designed to specific standards and typically capable of carrying legal truck loads for the era that it was designed. However, over time, aging, weathering, and wear will deteriorate bridge components and reduce its structural capacity. Furthermore, truck traffic has trended to heavier and heavier loads which may exceed the original design intent of the bridge. Therefore, regular inspections are performed to ensure bridges remain safe and load ratings are periodically calculated to determine the safe load capacity.

Bridge Posting Signs

Weight limit signs are white and black and display the maximum weight allowed for individual vehicles or combinations, such as trucks with trailers. Their purpose is to prevent heavy loads that cause stresses above the safe limit from crossing the bridge. Government agencies may post a bridge using one of two different sign designs according to the Manual of Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD).
The left sign only provides a single posting limit. This weight limit applies to all vehicles regardless of the number of axles or axle configuration. The gross vehicle weight (GVW) of the entire vehicle, including separate trailers being pulled, must be equal to or less than the limit on this sign.

The sign to the right shows three different truck silhouettes with the corresponding maximum gross vehicle weight (GVW) for each truck configuration. It is important to note that the number of axles shown on each figure is a representative example only and the actual axle configuration may be different.

The Kansas Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP) developed a brochure which explains bridge posting signs in more detail.
LTAP Brochure
Why Weight Limits Matter

Weight limits are crucial for safety. Overloading a bridge can cause structural damage or even collapse, endangering lives and leading to costly repairs. By following posted limits, drivers help protect infrastructure and ensure bridges remain safe for everyone.

Your Role as a Driver

Drivers, especially those operating heavy vehicles, must adhere to posted limits. Ignoring them can result in fines, vehicle damage, or worse—a catastrophic failure.

The next time you see a weight limit sign, remember it’s there to protect us all. Let’s work together to preserve our bridges for the future. You can find a current map of all county-maintained posted bridges on the Saline County website.