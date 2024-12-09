Bridge Repair Begins on I-70 in Saline County

Beginning today, Dec. 9, the Kansas Department of Transportation plans to begin work to repair the westbound Muir Road bridge over I-70 in Saline County.

The bridge was previously damaged and closed to traffic after being struck by an oversized load in October.

During construction, traffic on westbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane at a decreased speed through the work zone.

Reece Construction of Salina is the prime contractor for this $68,827 project and has scheduled construction to be completed by January 2025, weather permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.