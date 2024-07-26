Bredbenner Adds Two Freshmen to Signing Class

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State head softball coach Kristi Bredbenner announced the addition of two freshmen to the 2024 signing class, and will report to campus next month.

Both from the state of Texas, Gabby Scott (C/OF) and Ryley Nihart (RHP) push the incoming freshman class to six signees. They join Catelyn Beckerley, Brookelyn Livanec, Morgan Lloyd and Ava Sliger who signed with the Shockers last fall.

“Adding Gabby and Ryley to the 2024 class this late in the year is a huge boost for Shocker Softball,” Bredbenner said. “Both play on high level club teams and have shown the type of talent and grit needed to excel on the diamond.”

Gabby Scott | C/OF | Angleton HS | Angleton, Texas

Gabby Scott comes to Wichita State with catcher and outfield experience at the prep level. She’s coming off a senior campaign where she hit .393 with 14 runs, 35 hits, six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 30 RBIs. Scott earned First Team All-District and First Team All-County honors. As a true freshman she picked up First Team All-District honors behind eight doubles, 20 RBIs and a career-best .439 batting average. In the classroom, Scott was named Academic All-District all four years. She is the daughter of Garvin and Cassandra Scott, and has five brothers and sisters: Alyssa, Laila, Mia, Gerard and Caden. Her sister, Mia, currently plays softball at the University of Texas. Scott plans to major in child psychology at Wichita State.

Ryley Nihart | RHP | Manvel HS | Alvin, Texas

Ryley Nihart is the final piece of the freshman class and the second pitcher in the group. Nihart had a dominant prep career at Manvel High School, logging 55 career wins and 685 strikeouts. She holds school records in both categories. As a senior, Nihart went 21-6 in the circle with 273 strikeouts and a 1.47 ERA to collect 18-5A District MVP honors. She was also named to the VYPE All-Houston Second Team and Texas Sports Writers Association All-State honorable mention. Nihart was a three-time All-District honoree. In the classroom she was an All-Academic Team selection all four years and an Academic All-State selection as a senior. She is the daughter of Dennis and Kimberly Nihart. While attending Wichita State she plans to major in exercise science.