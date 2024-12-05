Body Found on High School Football Field

A person found deceased on a high school football field is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the Ellis Police Department, on Monday of this week the agency received a request for a welfare check. The person of concern was located by an officer, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Ellis High School Football field.

An autopsy will be conducted, but no foul play is suspected.

The person’s name was not released, per request of the family.