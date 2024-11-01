Bird Flu Detected in Pig

Avian flu has been detected for the first time in the United States in a pig.

The swine was one of five pigs tested on a small farm in Oregon after 70 birds had to be euthanized because they tested positive for the H5N1 bird flu virus. Health officials are concerned because pigs can become infected with both bird and human viruses at the same time which can lead to mutated strains that can more easily infect people.

The CDC has confirmed 36 human bird flu cases related to the current outbreak in dairy cow herds in 14 states. Most of the cases have been in California and Colorado.