Bill to Expand Ethanol Access Good For Farmers

Introduced in the U.S. House last week, the bipartisan “Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act” will provide consumers with year-round access to E15 fuel (15 percent ethanol fuel). The Kansas Corn Growers Association applauded the bipartisan legislation that included Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids as a sponsor. Kansas Representatives Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes and Tracey Mann are cosponsors of the bill.

Reps. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.), Angie Craig (D-Minn.), Sharice Davids (D-Kan.), Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), Nikki Budzinski (D-Ill.), and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) are sponsoring the legislation with several cosponsors including Kansas representatives LaTurner, Estes, and Mann.

“Our full Congressional delegation appreciates the importance of leveling the playing field for ethanol by removing unnecessary limits for the sale of E15 fuel,” Kansas Corn Growers Association CEO Josh Roe said. “This bill has broad industry support from corn, ethanol and oil organizations.”

An outdated federal rule restricts the sale of E15 in the summer, the peak driving season. This would allow summer E15 sales, providing consumers with year-round access to lower cost, higher quality fuel.

“Kansas Corn has been successful helping fuel retailers increase the availability of E15 across the state, but federal restrictions and inaction by our governor have put summer sales of E15 at risk,” said KCGA President J.D. Hanna, Silver Lake. “This bill would ensure consumers across Kansas and the United States will have year-round access to this cleaner, higher octane, lower priced fuel.”

This week, the Kansas Corn Commission received an award from Fuel True, the state’s fuel retailers’ association, for the commission’s program that helps Kansas fuel retailers apply for federal funding to add infrastructure for E15 and higher ethanol blends.

“We are proud of the work we’ve done with our ethanol infrastructure program, supported by Kansas corn farmers through the corn checkoff,” Kansas Corn Commission Chair Kent Moore, Iuka said. “We’ve been extremely successful in helping retailers at over 130 Kansas locations offer a fuel that is good for consumers, the environment and supports the farm economy.”

Under current federal policy, 15 percent blends of ethanol, often called E15, cannot be sold at terminals during the summer months. But the Clean Air Act gives EPA authority to temporarily waive these requirements to address pressing concerns, such as fuel shortages.

Leaders of the National Corn Growers Association applauded the introduction of the bill.

“This legislation would remove needless limits on the sale of ethanol, particularly during the summer months, helping us further reduce greenhouse gas emissions, cut prices at the pump while helping corn growers by providing a steady market for ethanol.” said NCGA President Harold Wolle, a Minnesota corn farmer. “The members of Congress introducing and co-sponsoring this legislation clearly care deeply about the economic wellbeing of farmers and rural America.”

The policy created uncertainty for corn growers who rely on the sale of ethanol, drivers who benefit from access to a lower-priced, higher-octane fuel, and fuel retailers who have added infrastructure to sell the fuel.

The Biden administration has issued waivers over the last few years, but growers have prioritized finding a permanent fix to the problem. Today’s legislation would offer that solution.

Similar legislation, introduced by Sens. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill), Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), has been pending in the Senate. Kansas Senators Marshall and Moran are cosponsors of that bill.

“Our champions in both chambers of Congress have sponsored and co-sponsored sound and sensible legislation that will remove a major market barrier, for us,” Wolle said. “Now we call on their colleagues and the president to do what it takes to ensure this legislation becomes law.”

The Kansas Corn Growers Association represents its members in legislative and regulatory issues and promotes Kansas corn and its products.