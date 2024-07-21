Biden Drops Out of Presidential Race

President Joe Biden will not seek a second term in office.

The 81-year-old President announced Sunday afternoon that while it has been his intention to seek reelection, he believes it is in the best interest of his party and the country to stand down, and to focus solely on fulfilling his duties as President for the remainder of his term.

The decision to exit the race less than a month before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago his, and just a few months before the November election, is nearly unprecedented. The last sitting president to abandon a re-election bid was Lyndon Johnson. His announcement came in March of 1968, eight months before that election.

In announcing his decision not to seek reelection, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be his party’s nominees. Delegates will officially decide who the nominee will be during the Democratic National Convention August 19 – 22 in Chicago.