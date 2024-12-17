Bethany, Hutch Strengthen Animation Degree

Bethany College has entered into what they say is a groundbreaking 2+2 articulation agreement with Hutchinson Community College.

According to Bethany, this new agreement will provide students with a seamless pathway to earn an Associate of Arts in Animation from HutchCC and transfer to Bethany College to complete a Bachelor of Arts in 3D Computer Animation.

“This partnership exemplifies our commitment to creating accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for students while supporting their professional aspirations in a rapidly growing industry,” said Interim Bethany College President Steve Eckman. “Together, Bethany and HutchCC are providing a unique pathway for students to combine the foundational expertise of HutchCC with the specialized, industry-connected program at Bethany.”

The 2+2 program allows students to complete the first two years of their education at HutchCC, earning an Associate of Arts in Animation. Students can

then transfer to Bethany College for the remaining two years to pursue a Bachelor of Arts majoring in 3D Computer Animation. This program provides students with a cost-effective and structured way to prepare for exciting careers in digital arts, animation, and related fields.

“Our faculty have worked on such major films such as The Book of Life and on AAA game titles for Lost Boys Interactive, as well as many other award-winning short films bringing real-world expertise into the classroom,” said Sarah Mathia, Assistant Professor of Art and Director of Art and Digital Media at Bethany College. “Through this partnership, students will gain access to cutting-edge labs, a dynamic curriculum, and mentorship from professional artists, positioning them for success in this highly competitive field.”

Hutchinson Community College, an institution with a 95-year history of providing quality and affordable education, serves nearly 5,000 credit students each semester.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that multimedia artists and animators will see a 5% growth in demand from 2023 to 2033, with median annual wages exceeding $78,000. This agreement equips students with the skills and credentials needed to excel in this growing field while offering a unique opportunity to study digital arts in rural Kansas.

Bethany College has a long tradition of providing students with an education combining faith, service, and academic excellence. Its digital arts program offers majors in 3D Computer Animation, Art Teaching (PreK-12), Pre-Professional Art Therapy, Studio Art, Studio Art: Graphic Design Focus, Video Game Design, and Visual Art Administration. Students at Bethany benefit from state-of-the-art facilities, a tight-knit community, and a focus on fostering creativity and innovation.

Bethany College Registrar Mark Bandré, who played a pivotal role in developing this agreement, expressed his excitement about its potential. “This collaboration has been years in the making, and it’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of so many individuals at both institutions,” Bandré said. “We look forward to seeing students thrive as they take advantage of this unique opportunity.”

The partnership also paves the way for future collaborations between the two institutions, with leaders from both colleges expressing interest in expanding similar pathways for other programs.

For more information about Bethany College and the 2+2 articulation agreement with Hutchinson Community College, visit bethanylb.edu.