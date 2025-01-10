Bethany Hosting Music Scholarship Auditions

Bethany College in Lindsborg is preparing to host it 2025 Music Scholarship Audition day.

According to the school, on Saturday, January 25th, students are invited to come make music, and get a taste of the Bethany campus. This an opportunity if you’re a high school or transfer student looking to major or be active with music in college to learn more about Bethan’s programs, campus, residence halls and more.

By registering and completing the auditions on this day, each student is guaranteed a $20,000+ minimum scholarship to Bethany College between their Merit and Music awards.

Participants will be able to:

Meet the music faculty

Rehearse with a provided accompanist

Perform audition selections

Enjoy complimentary lunch in the cafeteria

Take a guided campus tour

Chat with music recruiter to learn about financial aid opportunities

Register by January 17th.

Questions? Contact Music Recruiter Sabrina Wollenberg: [email protected]