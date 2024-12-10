Bethany Choir to Celebrate 90th Anniversary

The Bethany College Choir will celebrate 90 years of musical tradition and joy this Sunday with a special concert.

According to the school, as part of this special milestone event, alumni are invited to join current choir members in singing beloved Christmas carols, including “On Christmas Night”, “Hark the Herald Angels Sing”, “O Come All Ye Faithful”, and “Peace I Leave with You”.

The concert will be followed by a festive reception for all choir alumni. Hosted by the Alumni Office, the reception will feature coffee and Swedish baked goods, provided by the Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers.

This event offers a unique opportunity for alumni to reconnect with the choir, revisit cherished music, and celebrate a legacy of musical excellence. Whether you’re singing on stage or enjoying the performance, all are invited to be part of this joyous occasion.

The concert will be live-streamed on the Bethany Lutheran Church Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. No RSVP is required, and alumni should simply arrive at the church ready to sing along to these well-known Christmas classics.

The 90th anniversary concert is this Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 320 N. Main St. in Lindsborg.

Photo via Bethany College