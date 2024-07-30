Bethany Banquet to Honor Students

Bethany College will honor students and alumni this fall. The school is preparing its Alumni Awards and Athletic Hall of Honor event. The event this year will be October 4th from 4 PM to 6 PM at the Sundstrom Center in Downtown Lindsborg. This evening will honor outstanding individuals who contributed significantly to Bethany College athletics and beyond.

The Athletic Hall of Honor Award goes to alums whose performance on the athletic field during their time at Bethany was noteworthy and exemplary. Inductees for 2024 include Randy Linton, ‘80; Frenchie Buckner, ‘98; Nicole (Felker) Thompson, ‘13; Kelli (Traffas) Scriven, ‘14; Jenny (Garcia) Castro; ‘15; Miranda (Burton) Drouillard; ‘16.

The Alumni Coach of the Year Award recognizes alums who have directed or coached their sport to an outstanding level of performance. Inductees for 2024 are Rick Bloomquist, ’76, and Kim Rolfs, ’96.

The Bethany Athletic Association Award of Merit goes to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional skill, sportsmanship, and dedication throughout their careers, leaving a lasting legacy on Bethany College athletics. This year’s award goes to Jim Turner, ’68.

The event will also feature the alum awards presentation, celebrating the achievements of Bethany College graduates who have excelled in their respective fields and continued support of their alma mater.

The Gold Awards go to Mandy Todd ’05 and Alan English ’07. This award represents graduates of the last two decades who have made outstanding contributions to society and whose achievements demonstrate a person who shows promise, has high aspirations, and has made a difference in the lives of people around them.

The Alumni Award of Merit goes to Bob Kruger ’62 and Ryan Holmquist ’05. This award represents graduates of more than 20 years who have exemplified distinguished service as professionals while maintaining an interest in Bethany College.

The Bethany College Distinguished Graduate Award goes to Susan Concannon ’80. This graduate award represents outstanding achievement and service to society.

The Bethany College Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes outstanding achievement and service to society by a graduate who has provided “unique and significant service” to the college over their lifetime. The Bethany College Alumni Council may annually give one recipient the Alumni Lifetime Achievement Award. Former classmates or friends make nominations for the award, and the Alumni Council makes selections. This year’s award goes to Karma Tidemann ’72 and Ross Tidemann ’71.

The Alumni Awards and Athletic Hall of Honor event promises to be an evening of celebration and pride for the Bethany College community. Alums, students, faculty, staff, and supporters can purchase tickets at bethanylb.edu/alumni-awards.

For more information about the event or to read more about this year’s awardees, please visit bethanylb.edu/alumni-awards or contact Hayley Samford, Alumni Director, at 785-227-3380 ext. 8537 or [email protected].