Bennington Softball Advances to Class 2-1A Regional Semis

FINAL (3 innings):

BENNINGTON 16

REPUBLIC COUNTY 0

It was a perfect start to the postseason for Bennington softball.

The 2-seed Lady Bulldogs won their 20th consecutive game via run-rule over 15-seed Republic County.

Bennington saw the Buffaloes three times in the regular season, winning each meeting comfortably. That trend continued in Monday’s regional quarterfinal.

Bennington senior Hayley Blake took the circle, worked around a leadoff walk, and retired the side in order for a scoreless top of the 1st.

A long bottom of the 1st inning followed. The Lady Bulldogs took 14 at-bats in the frame and scored 10 runs on just four hits.

Republic County pitchers struggled to throw strikes with several wild pitches and passed balls mixed into at-bats.

The Lady Bulldogs picked their spots and ran the bases exceptionally well, taking advantage of the constant traffic on the base paths.

After the 10-run 1st inning, the Lady Bulldogs scored six more runs in the 2nd highlighted by a 3-run homer from Rylee Benien.

Benien’s home run put the game in position to end early via run-rule.

Hayley Blake came back out for the 3rd inning and put up another zero to end the game and send Bennington to the regional semifinals.

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 22-2 on the season. Republic County ended at 5-21.

Bennington now awaits the winner of Sacred Heart and Doniphan West who will play tomorrow. The regional semifinals are set for Wednesday.