Arrests Made in Storage Burglary

A couple of search warrants leads to two arrests in a stolen property case.

According to Undersheriff Brent Melander with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrested 44-year-old Ryan Ollenburger and 40-year-old Amanda Ruthfuss in connection to numerous items that were stolen from a storage lot for Palmer Towing on Millennium Way near Bavaria.

Law enforcement from the Ottowa County and Salina Police Department assisted in the investigation that linked back to the April 19th burglary in progress that was interrupted by Roy Palmer. Deputies say he noticed a car on its side and then discovered the catalytic converter had been cut off.

Four other vehicles were also damaged by the thieves before they started the engine on the van they were hiding in and drove away. Upon further investigation, authorities also discovered a wider crime – that over $57,000 in special tools and welding equipment was missing from a storage container owned by Lynn Sickler.

Stolen items valued at over $39,600 were found in a storage building located in the 1300 block of West North Street. Ollenburger and Ruthfuss are now facing numerous charges that could include burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.