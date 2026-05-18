Lightning Causes Two Fires

As severe weather was in the area the Salina Fire Department responded to two separate commercial structure fires within only a few blocks of each other, during the early

morning hours of Monday.

According to the agency, approximately 12:45 Monday morning, firefighters weredispatched to the Bank of Tescott at 600 S. Santa Fe following reports of smoke coming from the roof of the building. Upon arrival, there was no immediately visible fire, however fire crews observed smoke coming from the roof and eaves of the structure. Firefighters began

investigating and determined the fire was located within the attic space. Due to limited access to the attic, crews ultimately had to open the roof from the exterior to reach the seat of the fire. Once access was gained, firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

At approximately 01:30 a.m. While fire crews were still operating at the Santa Fe Ave fire, the Salina Fire Department received reports of a

second fire in the 600 block of S. 9th Street. Part of the crew operating on the Santa Fe incident were reassigned to respond to the second fire.

Upon arrival at 672 S. 9th Street, fire crews found a working fire on the roof of the business. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire

quickly. Damage at the 9th Street location was primarily limited to the roof with some extension of fire to the interior of the building as well as water damage extending into the interior of the building.

The cause of both fires is being attributed to lightning strikes associated with thunderstorms and heavy rainfall moving through the Salina area at the time the incidents were reported.

Both properties were turned back over to the owner occupants.