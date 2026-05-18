KSAL Information Portal Open

With the possibility of dangerous severe weather across the area, we’ve opened up the KSAL Information Portal. It’s a compilation of current real-time helpful information including weather conditions, closings and cancellations, and the camera on our radio tower in Downtown Salina.

Current Closings, Cancellations, Postponements

Kansas Road Conditions

Current Weather Conditions

KAKE / KSAL Salina Sky Camera

Evergy Outage Map

Report Evergy Power Outage – or call 888.544.4852

Report DS&O Power Outage – 800.376.3533

To submit a closing or cancellation, or any other information you feel is important, email [email protected]