Beginning Farmer and Rancher Series Planned

One of agriculture’s most pressing challenges — preparing the next generation’s return to the farm and ranch — is the focus of a series of free, statewide conferences hosted by Kansas State University’s College of Agriculture this fall.

The Beginning Farmer and Rancher Conference series, developed by Robin Reid and Ashlee Westerhold in K-Sate’s Department of Agricultural Economics, is designed to equip students, young producers and those new to agriculture with the tools needed to build successful, sustainable careers in farming.

“Returning home to the farm is more than just going back to work; it’s about ensuring the long-term viability of a business and maintaining strong family relationships,” said Westerhold, director of the Office of Farm and Ranch Transition.

The conference tackles such key issues as:

Succession and estate planning.

Business structures and intergenerational fairness.

Farm financial management and lease agreements.

Communication strategies for family discussions.

USDA-FSA loan opportunities.

The Kansas Land-Link program.

She added that through interactive sessions and real-world examples, the conference encourages open family communication and strategic planning, ideals that former student Garrett Korte credits for a successful return to his family’s 10,000-acre, seventh-generation farm.

“They [Westerhold and Reid] make it easier because they start the conversations a lot of people are scared to have,” Korte said. “You realize you’re not the only one figuring this out.”

The schedule of conferences includes:

Oct. 17 – K-State Student Union, Manhattan.

– K-State Student Union, Manhattan. Nov. 19 – Butler Community College, El Dorado.

– Butler Community College, El Dorado. Dec. 3 – Garden City Community College.

– Garden City Community College. Dec. 4 – Colby Community College.

All conferences run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch and materials provided. The conferences are free to attend, but registration is required.

For more information or to RSVP, visit https://www.agmanager.info/beginningfarmer.

“If a beginning farmer or rancher can freely and openly communicate about their goals for the future of the farm with the older generation, they have a much better chance of succeeding,” Westerhold said. “These conferences are about helping make that happen.”