Beginner 3D Printing Offered at KSU Salina

Those wanting to gain experience with 3D printing can now take a course throughatto learn the fundamentals of using the technology.

Beginning on January 21, 2025, K-State Salina is offering a hybrid four-week course for 3D printing where participants will learn the essentials, understand the mechanics of a printer and gain the confidence to experiment on their own. Through the hands-on course, learners will assemble a 3D printer, troubleshoot common printing issues that arise, and learn the uses and applications of 3D printing as well as how to detect and salvage a print failure.

3D printing is the art of creating physical objects from a digital design by using materials such as plastic, metal and resin. This process builds the object layer by layer and is often a cost- and time-efficient alternative to traditional manufacturing. 3D printing also serves many uses across different professional industries, including manufacturing, engineering, medicine, architecture and other consumer goods industries.

Sawyer Stoskopf is instructing the course and has experience troubleshooting and building 3D printers. Stoskopf is familiar with labs where he’s gained the skills of machining, welding, composites, material testing and assisting in teaching students.

“3D printing at K-State Salina will open up a new realm of creativity for participants that allow for unique ideas and designs to come to life,” Stoskopf said. “While 3D printing can be a fun hobby, it also involves complex problem-solving and technical skills. This course helps learners develop these skills, making 3D printing more rewarding and paving the way for more advanced projects.”

The 3D printing course at K-State Salina is open to individuals ages 14 and older. Those under 18 will require parental permission. The total cost for the course is $399, which includes the cost of the printer and filament to complete projects. More information is available on the 3D printing website .

Stoskopf is a senior in mechanical engineering technology from Great Bend.