Beef Stocker Field Day Sept. 25

Navigating the unknown for the stocker operator and fueling performance from the inside out are among topics planned for the 2025 Kansas State University Beef Stocker Field Day on Thursday, Sept. 25.

The conference will take place at the K-State Beef Stocker Unit.

Registration is $25 and due Sept. 11. Walk-in registration is available for $35. To register, go to asi.ksu.edu/stockerfieldday. For more information, contact Katie Smith at 785-532-1267 or [email protected].

“The 26th annual K-State Beef Stocker Field Day is geared towards providing the most updated information to beef producers as possible” said Dale Blasi, K-State professor of animal sciences and industry, and beef cattle extension specialist. “The morning session will dive deep into the current beef market and what might be coming down the road. Attendees will learn more about K-State’s work devoted to growing beef cattle and beef x dairy calves.”

The day will start with a welcome at 10:30 a.m. and will conclude around 5 p.m. This year’s event is sponsored by Kemin.

Topics for this year’s agenda include: