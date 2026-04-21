Beef Quality Assurance Training Planned

Certified Angus Beef (CAB), in partnership with Sysco, is hosting a Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training May 7 in Manhattan as part of the Raised with Respect cattle care initiative. The free training will be held at Foote Cattle Company from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., followed by a program and dinner.

Dan Thomson, DVM, managing partner of Production Animal Consultation and consulting veterinarian, will lead the training. Thomson will discuss core BQA principles and the key areas for industry improvement. All participants who complete BQA certification during the event will be entered to win a YETI cooler filled with CAB steaks and additional prizes.

Respect is the foundation upon which Certified Angus Beef producers and consumers find common ground. Producers respect the consumer’s need for high-quality beef raised right. Consumers want to know that producers are invested in sustainability, safety, and the best care for animals. Both want the same thing – respect for the animal and for each other.

And both want to be heard. Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certification gives Angus cattle producers and consumers a voice that brings everyone to the table. It builds a connection. It says, “This matters.” Because in this industry, respect isn’t just something – it’s everything.

After the training, attendees will enjoy a CAB steak dinner and hear from Kansas State University agricultural economist Glynn Tonsor, who will provide a beef demand update to help producers navigate current market dynamics. In addition, retired K-State football coach Chris Klieman will be on hand for a meet-and-greet.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP here.