Beef Month Is Back In Kansas

Beef is Kansas’ top contributor in output to the state’s economy at $11.7 billion, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA). Additionally, the sector supports the most jobs—direct, indirect and induced—in the state at more than 38,600. In recognition of beef’s impact on Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly once again has declared May as Beef Month.

According to the Kansas Livestock Association, Kansas ranks third in the nation in three commodity groupings: all cattle and calves, cattle on feed and commercial red meat production. According to KDA, all cattle and calves, totaling 6.15 million head, account for 7.1% of the nation’s total inventory, while 18% of total U.S. cattle on feed—2.6 million—are in the state. Additionally, Kansas produces more than 5.8 billion lbs. of commercial red meat production, or 10.7% of the U.S. total.

Follow along on KLA’s Facebook page throughout May as Beef Month is celebrated across the state.