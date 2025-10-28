Beef Industry University To Feature 2026 Market Outlook

Kevin Good, vice president of industry relations and analysis for CattleFax, will bring more than four decades of experience to the stage Thursday morning for Beef Industry University at the 2025 KLA Convention & Expo, November 19-21. During his presentation, he will provide a comprehensive market outlook for 2026, taking into consideration energy costs, beef exports, competing meat supplies and consumer demand. The popular session is sponsored by the Farm Credit Associations of Kansas.

Good began working for CattleFax in 1982. Today, his primary responsibilities include covering the Kansas/Oklahoma fed cattle market and working with agricultural companies to help them better understand the changes taking place in the commodities industries, with an emphasis on beef. This includes analyzing interactions between supply, demand, production trends, weather and other factors affecting commodity markets.

