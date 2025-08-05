Outside forces have made managing forage even more important in cattle production, says Kansas State University beef systems specialist Jaymelynn Farney.

Insect invasions, new tools (technology and feed ingredients) for cow-calf operation, and understanding silage… “they’re all important topics that affect cattle producer’s profits,” Farney said.

Farney said those are some topics that will highlight the annual Beef Cattle and Forage field day in Parsons on Aug. 12. The field day will be held at the Southeast Research and Extension Center (25092 Ness Road in Parsons) beginning at 8:30 am with registration.

Presentations and presenters include:

Winning silage strategies from field to feedbunk. Renato Schmidt, Forage Technical Services, Lallemand.

Staying safe around silages: Practical training for on-farm safety. Paige Adams, U.S. Project Manager, Lallemand.

Ticks and emerging cattle diseases. Gregg Hanzlicek, K-State.

Live yeast, real results: Understanding the impact of probiotics and postbiotics in beef cattle. Kip Karges and Melissa Jolly-Breithaupt, Technical Services – Lallemand.

Rotational grazing with virtual collar demonstration. Farney.

The field day is free to attend and includes lunch. This year’s field day sponsor is Lallemand Animal Nutrition.

Those interested in attending are urged to contact Marla Sexton at 620-820-6133, or register online at https://tinyurl.com/2b225nt5 by Aug. 8 to help organizers with a meal count.