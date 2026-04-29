Bartley Hurls Perfect Game on Senior Night!

Pictured: L to R, Lane Hoekman, Levi Evans, Nolan Wilkins, Kayden Thrower, Landyn Rogers, Heath Hoekman, Ian Plunkett and Canyn Taylor. Image courtesy of Brad Anderson with the Abilene Reflector Chronicle

The Abilene Cowboys entered Tuesday night’s matchup with Riley County on a 2-game winning streak. Abilene picked up a much-needed sweep of Hesston last Friday and entered Tuesday’s double-header with a 4-10 record. Abilene entered Tuesday on the outside looking in for the postseason. The Cowboys prior to this season had made it to State 4 straight seasons. Tuesday’s double-header with Riley County was also Senior Night. The Cowboys suited up 8 Seniors for the final time at Ted Power.

Game: 1, Abilene 15, Riley County 0

ABILENE: Jake Bartley picked up his second win of the season in memorable fashion. The Junior threw a perfect game through 4 innings of work. Bartley, remarkably, struck out 11 of the 12 batters that he faced. He then ended the game in the bottom of 4th with a 2 RBI single, as the Cowboys run-ruled the Falcons.

The Abilene bats were also dominant, 8 of the 9 hitters had a base hit in the victory. Senior, Nolan Wilkens scored 3 runs. Freshman, Luke Trower, went 3-3 with 3 RBIs. Bartley 2-2-4 with 3 RBIs.

Game: 2, Abilene 11, Riley County 5

ABILENE: The Cowboys got a big offensive game from Ethan Evans enroute to their 4th straight victory. The Junior went 2-3, scored 3 runs and drove in 4 runs. Evans hit 2 triples on the night and has a team-high 5 on the season. Senior, Canyn Taylor also had a nice game with 4 RBIs.

Trower pitched the first 3 innings while Lane Hoekman pitched the final 4 innings and picked up the victory. The Cowboys improved to 6-10 and into 14th place in the 4A West Standings which puts them currently into the postseason. Abilene will travel to Buhler on Friday before wrapping up the regular season next week at Chapman and Wamego.