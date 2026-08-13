Banker Honored For 50 Years

A leader at Bennington State Bank was honored for a reward for his years of dedication.

Don Lamb, Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending, was honored with the Kansas Bankers Association (KBA) 50 Years in Banking Award. This award recognizes Lamb’s five

decades of dedicated service to the Kansas banking industry.

According to the Bank, the recognition for Lamb marks a remarkable full-circle career that began more than 50 years ago at Bennington State Bank.

In 1971, while still in high school, Lamb began working as a teller at Bennington State Bank. Under the guidance of his parents, Gene and Joy Lamb, both respected Kansas bankers, he quickly learned that community banking is built on relationships, integrity, and service. His early responsibilities ranged from waiting on customers to painting the bank, hauling supplies and helping wherever needed, providing firsthand appreciation for every aspect of community banking.

After earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Kansas in 1976, Lamb launched his professional banking career at Planters State Bank in Salina. He steadily advanced into leadership roles before joining National Bank of America in 1984, where he ultimately served as President of UMB/NBA through 2006. He later joined Sunflower Bank as Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending before returning to Bennington State Bank in 2013 as Executive Vice President of Commercial Lending.

Throughout his career, Lamb has built lasting relationships with customers, mentored countless bankers and helped businesses across Kansas grow and succeed. Known for his thoughtful leadership and commitment to community banking, he has remained dedicated to helping local businesses, families and communities thrive.

“Don’s impact reaches far beyond the loans he’s made or the titles he’s held,” said Brett Mitchell, Executive Vice President, Bennington State Bank. “He has spent his career investing in people, building trusted relationships and exemplifying what community banking is all about. We are incredibly grateful for his leadership and congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition.”

Lamb said returning to his roots at Bennington State Bank in 2013 was a meaningful homecoming and a testament to the enduring relationships and values that have guided him for half a century.

“Coming back to the bank where my career began has been one of the greatest privileges of my professional life,” Lamb said. “I’ve been fortunate to work alongside outstanding colleagues, serve incredible customers and be part of the communities that truly value relationships. I’m deeply honored by this recognition from the Kansas Bankers Association.”

Bennington State Bank congratulates Lamb on this extraordinary milestone.

Photos via Benningon State Bank