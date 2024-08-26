Bank Celebrates President’s Milestone

The leader of a Salina bank is being recognized. First Bank Kansas is celebrating Kent Buer, President and CEO, for 25 years with the organization.

According to the bank, Buer was raised on a farm near Norway in Republic County, KS. With two older brothers, he realized he would need to find a different career path other than farming. A part-time summer job at a local bank piqued his interest in finance. He earned a Finance Degree from Kansas State University that prepared him to accept an offer as a Financial Examiner with the State of Kansas Banking Department based in the Salina field office.

After six years of traveling the region, Buer realized that he belonged on the other side of the desk and made the switch to Agricultural/Commercial Loan Officer with a bank in Concordia. He and his wife, Marcy, had first met at Cloud County Community College and were thrilled to be back in the community.

Less than a decade later, after having been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, a new opportunity was presented, by former First Bank Kansas president, Lloyd Davidson. Buer recalls, “Lloyd and I knew each other from my bank examining days. He said they were looking for a Chief Lending Officer and convinced me to meet with him and his leadership team.” The family-first priority and genuineness of the team convinced Buer that First Bank Kansas would be a good fit for him personally and professionally as the areas they needed help in just happened to be his strengths. For 11 years, Buer commuted between Concordia and Salina so that his children, Kaden and Karly, could finish their formative years without disruption.

Once the kids graduated high school, Kent and Marcy moved to Salina in 2010. Today, son Kaden, and his wife Paige, live on Kodiak Island, AK, with their four children. Daughter Karly, and husband Kyle, live in Lakewood, CO, with their three children. Kent and Marcy will celebrate 38 years of marriage later this year.

Buer’s priorities line up well with how his time is spent. Family, faith, freedom, health & the great outdoors. Whether it be hunting, fishing, hiking, or skiing – they love to be outside and they love to be together. Faith became a renewed focus on a mission trip to Uganda with “Man Up and Go” in 2014 when Buer was baptized in the Nile River.

A shared faith is something that Kent has in common with his two management team members who were also part of the team that he interviewed with in 1999. Angie Eilrich, Chief Operating Officer, has been with the bank for 43 years while Curt Glaser, Chief Lending Officer, has been with First Bank Kansas for 32 years. Buer noted, “It is an honor and a privilege to lead with these outstanding people who serve their families well, are loyal to our organization and communities, and have become such trusted friends. We can practically finish each other’s sentences!” Angie Eilrich shares, “I speak for the entire team when I say that Kent’s leadership is a driving force behind the success of First Bank Kansas. His faith and integrity set a great example for us to follow.”