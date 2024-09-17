Bain Joins Men’s Basketball Team As Walk-On

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State head coach Jerome Tang announced the addition of Overland Park, Kan., native and Flagler College graduate Spencer Bain as a walk-on for the 2024-25 season.

The product of Blue Valley West High School, Bain played 113 games for Division II Flagler College (St. Augustine, Fla.) from 2020-24, including 20 starts. He helped the Saints post a 74-39 (.655) record, including a pair of Division II playoff appearances in 2021 and 2022. The team advanced to the 2021 Division II national semifinals, losing to eventual champion Northwest Missouri State.

Bain scored nearly 500 points in his Flagler career, connecting on 40.2 percent (162-of-403) from the field, including 38.1 percent (113-of-299) from 3-point range, and 71.4 percent (40-of-56) from the line. He also averaged 1.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.4 steals in 16.9 minutes per game.

Bain’s best season at Flagler came as a junior in 2022-23, in which, he averaged 5.0 points on 45.1 percent (51-of-113) shooting, including 40.6 percent (28-of-69) from 3-point range, with 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22.8 minutes per game. He scored his career-high of 16 points vs. Columbus State on Jan. 4, 2023.

Bain lettered all four years at Blue Valley West in Stillwell, Kan., earning all-state and all-conference honors three times and all-metro honors as a senior in 2020.

Bain will have one season of eligibility remaining after the NCAA granted Fall 2020 and Winter 2021 sport student-athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bain is one of 11 newcomers in 2024-25, including fellow seniors Achor Achor, Coleman Hawkins and Max Jones as well as juniors Brendan Hausen, C.J. Jones, Dug McDaniel and Ugonna Onyenso, sophomores Baye Fall and Mobi Ikegwuruka and freshman David Castillo. They join three returners in senior David N’Guessan and sophomores Taj Manning and Macaleab Rich.

K-State will start practice on Tuesday, Sept. 24.