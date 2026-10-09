Augusta’s Willis Puts Away Cowboys in 2nd Half

Pictured is Abilene Senior, Dayven Cuba, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

ABILENE: Augusta Senior Running Back, Cale Willis took over in the second half of his team’s 19-7 victory Friday night, on what was Senior Night. He scored on runs of 22 and 3 yards in the third and fourth quarters as the Orioles scored on back-to-back possessions to take control of the game. Willis, unofficially, finished with 122 yards on 24 carries.

Abilene took the early lead after an Augusta fumble on a punt return attempt. The Cowboys took possession at the Oriole 22-yard line and Senior, Dayven Cuba, punched it in from 2 yards out with 6:29 to play in the opening quarter to give his team the early 7-0 lead. It was a game full of turnovers as each team turned over the football 4 times.

Abilene fell to 1-5 with the loss. The Cowboys finished with 82 yards of total offense. Augusta improved to 4-2 and finished with 212 yards of total offense. The Orioles are now 6-3 in the series since it started in 2018.

The Cowboys will now travel to Circle and Marysville over the next two weeks to wrap up the regular season.

City Plumbing & HVAC Player of the Game

Abilene Senior, Cael Casteel

Scoring Summary

1Q – Cuba 2 yard run, 6:29, 7-0

1Q – Skov to Bridwell 29 yard pass, 2:23, 7-7

3Q – Willis 22 yard run, 5:22, 13-7

4Q – Willis 3 yard run, 9:35, 19-7