AUDIO: HS FB Tour – Smoky Valley

Pat StrathmanAugust 15, 2018

Our Rocking M Media High School Football Tour continues to roll on.

Every day this week, the staff at KSAL Sports is previewing the 2018 season, venturing to different parts of central Kansas.

The latest stop was in Lindsborg, Kan., home to the Smoky Valley Vikings.

Excitement was swirling in the air all last year, and rightfully so as the Vikes came off an 8-3 season in 2016. Smoky Valley didn’t disappoint, losing just twice in a remarkable nine-win campaign. SV downed Collegiate in the first round of the Class 4A-II playoffs, 12-2, before losing to eventual state champions Holcomb, 26-6.

The impressive squad brings back 13 of its starters, including six on the defensive side of the ball. The Vikings graduated their top two tacklers, but bring back everyone else. Three-sport star Tim Lambert Jr. and Lane Schrag made 62 stops each. Ethan Wampler is a strong lineman, who is a standout player on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, Smoky Valley graduated tailback Kyle Anderson. The all-state performer gained 1,371 yards and 19 touchdowns in the final year. Lambert Jr. looks to shoulder the load after picking up 327 yards and four scores. At state track and field last year, Lambert Jr. won the 100-and-200-meter dashes and 300-meter hurdles. He’ll have plenty of push up front in Wampler, Konrad Peterson, Nate Grosland and Jon Burks.

Don Bengtson, longtime legendary voice of the Vikings, is back for another year of Smoky Valley athletics. Catch every game on 95.5 The Rock, KVOB. Also, you can listen online on KSAL.com and on your mobile device with the Rocking M Media app.

2018 schedule

Aug. 31 Larned 7:00pm
Sept. 7 at Haven 7:00pm
Sept. 14 at Nickerson 7:00pm
Sept. 21 Hesston 7:00pm
Sept. 28 at Clay Center 7:00pm
Oct. 5 Chapman 7:00pm
Oct. 12 Halstead 7:00pm
Oct. 19 at Rock Creek 7:00pm
Oct. 26 PLAYOFFS

Day 1: Abilene Cowboys
Day 2: Minneapolis Lions
Day 3: Southeast of Saline Trojans

