City Planning Limb Pickup

Limb disposal is open for commercial haulers only at the Salina Landfill. While the site is reopening, conditions on haul roads remain hazardous, and all users should exercise caution. Expect delays.

To ensure safe and efficient processing:

Limbs must not be mixed with trash, construction debris, or any other materials.

Commercial haulers assisting with clearing City roadways will receive expedited access.

Residents are asked to pile limbs near the curb in lengths not exceeding 10 feet. Please keep piles free of trash, fencing, or other non-vegetation materials.

Once priority routes are cleared and roadways are safe for operations, the City will begin a citywide limb pickup.

Additional details, including scheduling and route information, will be released as soon as they are available.