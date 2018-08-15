AUDIO: HS FB Tour – Southeast of Saline

Pat Strathman August 15, 2018

Our Rocking M Media High School Football Tour continues to roll on.

Every day this week, the staff at KSAL Sports is previewing the 2018 season, venturing to different parts of central Kansas.

The latest stop was in Gypsum, Kan., home to the Southeast of Saline Trojans.

Southeast of Saline dropped to 4-5 last year after posting four straight 7-3 campaigns. SES moves to Class 2A this year, facing Council Grove, Mission Valley, Rossville, Riley County and St. Marys in district play.

The defense should be stout with a bulk of Southeast’s playmakers back. All-State lineman Dylan Marks is back after making 113 stops a year ago. Rudy Rodriguez is ready for his final campaign after a 63-tackle season. Seth Eklund picked off three passes in 2017 and he’s back after a solid sophomore season.

The offense has a few question marks, mainly at quarterback. Hunter White accounted for 2,810 yards and 42 touchdowns in 2017. Head coach Mitch Gebhardt says the offense will be much more balanced this year with a battle at the signal caller position.

The victor will have plenty of weapons around him as tailback Kyler Berry returns. Berry averaged 5.3 yards per carry, racking up 357 yards and four touchdowns. At wide receiver, Nick Montgomery, Tyler Breeding and others should form an excellent group. In the trenches, coach Gebhardt feels this might be his biggest group in quite some time.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 31 at Sacred Heart 7 on FM 104.9
Sept. 7 Beloit 7:00pm
Sept. 14 at Russell 7:00pm
*Sept. 21 St. Marys 7:00pm
*Sept. 28 at Rossville 7:00pm
*Oct. 5 Mission Valley 7:00pm
*Oct. 12 at Riley County 7:00pm
*Oct. 19 Council Grove 7:00pm
Oct. 26 PLAYOFFS
*denotes 2A district games

Day 1: Abilene Cowboys
Day 2: Minneapolis Lions

