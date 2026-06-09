Cleanup Effort Underway in Oakdale

The severe storm that ripped through Salina late Monday night has left behind a tall task for city crews to clean up at Oakdale Park.

With just two days before the 50th Annual Smoky Hill River Festival begins Thursday night, the clock is ticking for crews to remove hundreds of tree limbs and debris from the park.

During the storm, the National Weather Service reported 113 MPH wind three miles SW of Salina. Strong winds snapped at least one power pole in Oakdale and played a role in flattening some of the tents that were already in place for the festivities.