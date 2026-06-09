Wind Damages, Removes Traffic Signs

Motorists on I-70, I-135, and other highways in north central Kansas are being alerted that numerous traffic signs – including stop signs and other regulatory signs – are missing or damaged because of high wind Monday evening.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, traffic signs primarily in Saline, Ottawa, Lincoln and Ellsworth counties were impacted by the high wind.

KDOT maintenance crews are working to repair or replace missing signs while also assessing the numbers of signs that were damaged or are missing.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution in the affected areas and be aware of possible directional signs not being on the highway.

Repairing signs and determining all missing signs and replacing them could take time as many signs may need to be ordered, produced and delivered. KDOT area offices with locations that were not affected by wind damage are providing assistance in this effort.