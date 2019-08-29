AUDIO: 2019 HS FB Tour – Bennington

The area High School Football Tour continues, this time, with an 8-man flavor.

The Bennington Bulldogs took major steps forward in the first year under head coach, Jay Macy, in registering a 5-4 record last year.

But a closer look at that record reveals what could have been for the Bulldogs in 2018.

While Bennington played a tough schedule with the likes of 8-man DI state runner-up Solomon, Canton-Galva–who made a deep playoff run, Moundridge and Little River; the Bulldogs led at halftime in three of their four losses.

Finishing out games in 2019 is something that Macy hopes his team embraces this fall.

Bennington has a lot to be hopeful for outside of the success from last year. The Bulldogs return six seniors to the squad, as well as one of the most electrifying players at any level in Kansas.

The speedy Javon Allen is one of the key returners for Bennington. In 2018, he broke a KSHSAA record for most kickoff returns for a touchdown in a single season. Macy says finding ways to get Allen the ball will be key this fall.

Allen will the likes of quarterback, Tyler Stanley; two-way star, Gunner Brummette and others around him to help in 2019.

The Bulldogs face another tough schedule in 2019. Canton-Galva is on the schedule, and the Eagles look to be a state title contender. Solomon made it all the way to the state championship game last year and is a big rival. Moundridge and Little River will also be tough opponents for Bennington.

KSAL radio program “In The Zone” will broadcast a weekly segment with Macy called “Bennington Bulldog Weekly.” The program airs at 6 p.m. each Thursday on 1150 KSAL-AM and is presented by Central Valley Ag.

Listen to Coach Macy’s thoughts below on the upcoming season:

2019 Bennington Bulldogs Schedule: (All games start at 7 p.m.)

Sept. 6–@ Wakefield

Sept. 13.–Moundridge

Sept. 20–@ Little River

Sept. 27–Canton-Galva*

Oct. 4–@ Solomon*

Oct. 11–Peabody-Burns*

Oct. 18–@ Herington*

Oct. 25–Goessel*

Nov. 1–TBD

*-8-Man DI District-4 Game

