AUDIO: 2019 HS FB Tour – Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart looks to continue the upward trend of the first two years of the Garrett Galanski tenure.

After going just 2-7 in his first season, Galanski led the Knights to a two win improvement last year to a 4-6 record, which also included a playoff win over Ellis.

Unfortunately for Sacred Heart and Galanski, the Knights must rebuild after losing several key starters to graduation.

Sacred Heart must replace several two-way starters including its leading passer, leading rusher, several linemen, and its top two wide receivers from the past two seasons.

However, the Knights do return a quarterback with experience, in Mack Hemmer. Hemmer comes in to his junior season with four games of major experience and three starts after he replaced the injured David Anderson to end the season last year.

Hemmer performed well enough for Sacred Heart to win its first playoff game in several years.

Joining Hemmer back for the Knights will be the likes of wide receiver, Ethan Buckner; running back, Landon Power; as well as linemen Blaise Kaiser and Gus Campa.

The Knights are once again apart of District No. 5 for Class 1A. That includes Ell-Saline, Smith Center and Republic County to end off the regular season.

Sacred Heart will not be participating in a jamboree this weekend. They’ll host the annual Soap Scrimmage at the Graves Family Sports Complex at Kansas Wesleyan University this coming Friday, before traveling to Southeast of Saline to open the 2019 season.

Listen below for Garrett Galanski’s thoughts on the up coming season:

2019 Sacred Heart Knights’ Schedule: (All games start at 7 p.m. and can be heard live on FM 104.9)

Sept. 6–@ Southeast of Saline

Sept. 13–Minneapolis

Sept. 20–@ Ellsworth

Sept. 27–Hillsboro

Oct. 4–@ La Crosse

Oct. 11–Smith Center*

Oct. 18–Ell-Saline*

Oct. 25–@ Republic County*

Nov. 1–TBD**

*-1A District-5 Game

**-1A District Cross-Over Game vs District-6

