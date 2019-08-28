AUDIO: 2019 HS FB Tour – Solomon

Our High School Football Preview Tour continues to roll on.

The Rocking M Media sports staff is previewing the 2019 season, venturing to different parts of central Kansas.

The latest stop was in Solomon, home to the Gorillas.

History was made a season ago. In the regular season, Solomon lost to Canton-Galva, 38-20. Following wins over Maranatha Academy, Madison and Argonia-Attica in the 8-Man Division I playoffs, the Gorillas met with the Eagles once more.

This time, Solomon came out on top, winning the rematch 28-12, propelling the Gorillas to their first ever appearance in a state championship. The magical season closed with a 52-6 loss to Central Plains, but 2018 gave lifelong memories to the entire Solomon community.

Getting back to State Championship Saturday won’t be easy as Solomon brings back just four combined starters for new head coach David Strait. The man in charge of the program was an assistant coach the previous two seasons.

Senior Cobey Fiske returns as the most experienced player. Although he’s making the transition to the backfield, Fiske recorded 21 catches for 475 yards and nine touchdowns. Fiske’s defensive strength will be needed the most, following a season of 111 tackles and seven tackles for loss.

Junior defensive back Alex Herbel is back after posting 66 tackles and four interceptions. Coach Strait said Herbel will be taking snaps at quarterback.

Senior lineman Brock Nelson is the other returner for a group of 20 kids out for football.

Listen below as Rocking M Media talks with Coach Strait. He will join Sportsradio 1150 KSAL on “In The Zone” each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. this season. The segment is presented by Bush’s Market and The Solomon State Bank of Solomon.

2019 schedule for Solomon Gorillas (all kickoff times slated for 7 pm):

Aug. 30 – Preseason jamboree at Lincoln with St. John’s-Tipton and Logan-Palco

Sept. 6 – at Rural Vista

Sept. 13 – Wakefield

Sept. 20 – at Moundridge

Sept. 27 – Goessel*

Oct. 4 – Bennington*

Oct. 11 – at Herington*

Oct. 18 – Canton-Galva*

Oct. 25 – at Peabody-Burns*

Nov. 1 – PLAYOFFS

*8-Man DI District 4 Game

Day 1: Abilene Cowboys

Day 1: Ellsworth Bearcats

Day 2: Southeast of Saline Trojans

Day 3: Minneapolis Lions

Day 4: Smoky Valley Vikings

Day 4: Sacred Heart Knights

Day 5: Ell-Saline Cardinals

Day 6 on Thursday: Salina South Cougars & Bennington Bulldogs

Day 7 on Friday: Salina Central Mustangs