Attempted Break-In, Threat Prompts Arrest

A man was arrested after allegedly tying to kick in a door, and threatening to burn down a home.

According to Salina Police, on Monday at about 12:30 PM officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in south central Salina. Two females, ages 18 and 48, indicated a man identified as 48-year-old Nicholas Bryan showed up at their residence looking for an acquaintance.

Bryan began kicking the door to the residence in an attempt to get the subject he was looking for to answer the door. Bryan damaged the door while kicking it.

When the women did not answer the door, Bryan was reported to have threatened to burn the residence down with everyone inside.

Bryan was on scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Saline County Jail in reference to making criminal threats and criminal damage to property.