Artyopolis Offers Family Fun

Artyopolis will once again offer one of the Smoky Hill River Festival’s most vibrant destinations for kids and families, inviting children and their caretakers to make, explore, and play together throughout the weekend.

According to Salina Arts & Humanities, Artyopolis is open Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13 from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday, June 14 from 12 pm to 4 pm. Designed to encourage intergenerational creativity, Artyopolis gives families opportunities to create side by side while enjoying a wide range of free, hands-on experiences.

Festival-goers can explore several activity zones within Artyopolis, each designed to spark imagination and discovery. At Paintchoo Plaza, Color Me Crazy! Face Painting will offer free, colorful airbrushed face-painting designs, limited to one per child per day. At Construction Junction, City PlayCorps of Lawrence, Kansas will lead a child-directed play experience where kids can problem-solve, build, and experiment with a variety of materials. While adults are around to facilitate and provide a helping hand, the child gets a chance to take the lead!

Other featured areas include Lego Lane, where children can build their own creations with LEGO bricks, and Game Street, which will offer free games for kids and families, including Palette Plunge and new mini-golf holes. At Button Boulevard, visitors of all ages can create a one-of-a-kind button to wear throughout the weekend and pick up a special 50th commemorative button designed by local artists Meghan Hessman of Sunflower Follies, Jackie Hogan, Kate Frueh, Samantha Allen, and Ricardo.

Guests are also invited to stop by the Artyopolis Committee table to create a colorful layered print using hand-carved stamps by artist, Starla Fauci-Wills. Each stamp reveals part of a magical design, creating a collaborative and engaging art experience. On Sunday, June 14th from 12 to 3 p.m., participants may return to have their print signed by the artist. The Committee table will also offer Accessibility Kits for checkout, including easy-grip modifiers and adaptable art materials to help make creative participation more inclusive.

First Treasures

A highlight of the weekend is the 25th Annual First Treasures: Art for Young Collectors, taking place Saturday, June 13 only, from 10:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This beloved program gives children the opportunity to purchase original artwork from Festival artists.

First Treasures is open to children ages 4 to 13, with artwork priced at $5 or less and scholarships are available. Entry tickets are required for each child and may be picked up at the First Treasures Tent beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Lines typically form 10 to 15 minutes before ticket times. Children are directed through the tent by volunteer guides while parents and caregivers wait outside near the exit. Young collectors are encouraged to connect with the artist whose work they selected to learn more about the piece and the creative process behind it. Tables are restocked every 30 minutes to ensure a strong selection throughout the event. If a child needs additional assistance inside the tent or during checkout, families are encouraged to notify staff when picking up the child’s entrance ticket.

Family-Support

Artyopolis also includes several family-support features designed to help make the Festival more comfortable and safer for guests of all ages. The Chill Zone will offer a refreshing misting station to help families cool off and extend their time at the Festival. The Baby Station will provide a shaded space for diaper changes, feeding, and sensory breaks for the youngest attendees. Families can also visit the Ident-a-Kid Tent with First Bank to receive free child ID bracelets for added security and peace of mind during the event.

Families attending Artyopolis are encouraged to bring sunscreen and a water bottle and to plan for a full weekend of creativity, discovery, and fun.

Admission to the Festival is by weekend wristband ($15 in advance, $20 at the gate) available in many local locations and regional cities starting Friday, May 1, or by daily wristband ($10, sold only at the gate). Children 11 and under get in free. See a list of all local or regional wristband retailers at https://www.riverfestival.com/participating-retailers/.

Members of the public who cannot afford to purchase Festival admission, generous underwriters have made admission available through the Festival Families First program. To request a wristband, complete the following form by May 31, 2026. https://bit.ly/FestivalFamiliesFirst