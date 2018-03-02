Salina, KS

Arrests Made, Cigarettes Recovered

KSAL StaffMarch 2, 2018

A teen, who was smoking outside a house near Kansas Wesleyan leads investigators to a group of males who allegedly took part in a smash and grab burglary from Smokes 4 Less at 1805 S. 9th.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol observed a 16-year-old male smoking outside a house in the 1600 block of Osborne on February 28.

Earlier that day someone had shattered a window at the store in Kraft Manor and ran away with cartons of cigarettes.

The young smoker was able to tell police who gave him the cigarettes and follow-up interviews led to the arrests of three males this week, who are 15 and 16 years old.

The trio is facing charges of burglary, theft and damage to property.

Police say most of the stolen property with an approximate value of $900 has been recovered.

Estimated cost to replace the 4-foot by 6-foot window was $600.

