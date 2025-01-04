Arrest in Junction City Bank Robbery Case

A man and woman from Kansas have been charged through a criminal complaint in Wichita on charges related to a series of bank robberies involving a firearm.

According to court documents, Zane Tilcock, 20, of Wichita is charged with three counts of bank robbery. Emily Wise, 18, of Wichita is charged with one count of bank robbery.

Tilcock is accused of brandishing a firearm to rob three banks in December of 2024. He allegedly robbed Intrust Bank on South Webb Road in Wichita on December 11, Emprise Bank on East Harry Street in Wichita on December 16, and Sunflower Bank on North Jefferson Street in Junction City on December 27.

Wise is accused of robbing Emprise Bank in Wichita on December 16, 2024.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Wichita Police Department, Junction City Police Department, and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.