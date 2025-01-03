Arrest in Connection With Infant Death

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of his three-month-old daughter.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, on Thursday at approximately 11 a.m., William McLaughlin, 23, of Belleville, was arrested on a KBI warrant for first-degree murder and felony abuse of a child. The charges are connected to the death of McLaughlin’s three-month-old daughter.

The infant was initially brought to the Republic County hospital on Dec. 25. She had suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead in an Omaha hospital on Dec. 29.

Following the arrest, McLaughlin was booked into the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Nebraska. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.