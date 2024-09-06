Armstrong fully in tune to rivalry with Swedes

9/6/2024 | Football

knew nothing about the century-plus old rivalry between Kansas Wesleyan and Bethany when he arrived in Salina prior to the start of the 2023 season.

It did not take long for him to get up to speed.

“You hear about it but you don’t really know what to expect,” said Armstrong who transferred to KWU from Palomar College (California). “I was actually surprised with how passionate it is and how much it moved everyone”

The Coyotes and Swedes play for the 114th time Saturday. Kickoff is 11 a.m. at Ted Kessinger Family Stadium in Lindsborg.

Armstrong’s understanding of the rivalry has increased with time.

“We see (Bethany athletes) around town, there’s some words exchanged,” he said. “We hear the history and you can feel it out there when you’re playing them. It’s a different energy and we’re just trying to make sure we sustain the dominance.”

Wesleyan has won the last nine games and 11 of 12 against the Swedes including a 31-3 victory last season at JRI Stadium and the Graves Family Sports Complex.

Armstrong is eager to extend the streaks.

“I think it’ll be fun to go play at their spot because it’s only 20 minutes away and we get to set the tone,” he said. “We’re just challenging ourselves to play our best ball and not go into it too complacent. Just play our game and see what happens.”

Armstrong, who hails from Carlsbad, California, moved from fullback to tailback this season. He became a reliable option in the passing game a year ago finishing with 16 receptions for 279 yards and a touchdown.

He also returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown in KWU’s victory over Friends last year.

Armstrong and Zarek Fewell split time at tailback in the Coyotes’ opener against No. 14 Evangel last Saturday at JRI Stadium. They combined for 149 yards rushing on 25 carries – Armstrong with 63 yards on nine carries that included a 20-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

He also had a 34-yard punt return.

Armstrong is not taking anything for granted despite KWU’s recent dominance. The Swedes gave Avila a battle before losing 24-21 on a late field goal in their opener last Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I think it’s good because we have a little bit of pride and confidence knowing that we have the athletes,” he said. “That’s also dangerous because if you get complacent, think you’re going to smoke them then you come out and it’s 10-0 and all of a sudden, you’ve got a game.

“A lot of times in a rivalry you’ll get worked up and let your emotions take over. When you get carried away your job kind of fades and you play a little bit different. It’s like a fire. You don’t want it to overtake you and affect how you play, you want to use it as fuel to drive you throughout the game.”