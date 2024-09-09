Armstrong earns KCAC Football weekly honor

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan’s Luke Armstrong has been selected as the KCAC Football Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts for the Coyotes in this week’s game.

The KCAC Player of the Week program is nominated and selected by conference sports information directors for outstanding individual efforts from the past week. The award is presented at the conference level by Equity Bank.

Armstrong helped lead the Coyotes to a 54-16 win over rival Bethany on Saturday in Lindsborg. The Coyotes picked up their 10th straight win in the all-time series, the second longest streak by either team in the series.

Armstrong rushed eight times for 168 yards and two touchdowns, which included a 90-yard run. He averaged 21.0 yards per rush for the game. He also was a key part of Wesleyan’s successes on special teams as he returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score immediately after Bethany had scored a touchdown.

McPherson’s Nehemiah Figueroa was the KCAC Defensive Player of the Week with 12 tackles and three interceptions in the Bulldogs’ 42-30 win over Sterling.

Evangel’s Jonah Edwards was the KCAC Special Teams Player of the Week. Edwards scored 15 of Evangel’s 33 points in the game, with four field goals and three extra points. He was perfect on both occasions.

The victory improved Wesleyan’s record to 1-1 overall heading into Saturday’s match up with Southwestern at 6 p.m. at Bissell Field at JRI Hospitality Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.