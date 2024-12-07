Arkansas River Compact Annual Meeting

The 75th Annual Arkansas River Compact Administration (ARCA) annual meeting will be on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. CST at the Clarion Inn, 1911 E Kansas Ave. in Garden City, Kansas. The meeting agenda will be posted on the ARCA website at www.co-ks-arkansasrivercompactadmin.org.

ARCA administers provisions of the Kansas-Colorado Arkansas River Compact, including operations of the John Martin Reservoir. Topics to be covered at the annual meeting include a review of John Martin Reservoir operations, including operation of a multi-purpose account pilot project; compliance update; committee reports; and updates from state and federal agencies.

Kansas has three representatives who serve on ARCA: Earl Lewis, chief engineer of the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources; Troy Dumler, Garden City; and Zachary Gale, Syracuse.

ARCA’s Operations, Engineering, and Administrative and Legal committees will meet on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. CST also at the Clarion Inn.

All meetings are open to the public. To access a virtual option to listen in on the meetings, please contact Stephanie Gonzales at [email protected] on or before December 11. Individuals who require special accommodation should notify Gonzales at 719-688-0799 at least three days prior to the meeting.

The Kansas-Colorado Arkansas River Compact was negotiated in 1948 between Kansas and Colorado with participation by the federal government. Its stated purposes are to settle existing disputes and remove causes of future controversy between Colorado and Kansas regarding Arkansas River water and to equitably divide and apportion the water between Colorado and Kansas, including benefits arising from John Martin Reservoir.