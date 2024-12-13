Another Big Weekend of Holiday Activities

It will be another busy weekend of holiday activities around the area.

Holiday events will start in Salina Friday night with the Mayor’s Christmas Pancakes & Pajama party will be held at the Salina Fieldhouse from 6 till 8. Everyone is invited to wear their pajamas and come join in the fun and food. Plans include:

Pancakes (made by Chris Cakes)

Hot Chocolate

Crafts

Stories

Santa Visit

The Salina Symphony and Ballet Salina will present two performances of “The Nutcracker”: Sat., Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and Sun., Dec. 15, at 4 p.m. at the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts, 151 S. Santa Fe. This year’s Salina Symphony and Ballet Salina collaboration will involve more than 80 dancers from multiple studios in the region.

Saturday at 12:30 a “Tuba Christmas” will take over the food court at the Central Mall in Salina. An annual favorite for over fourteen years, the Salina Tuba Christmas group will be performing a free concert which will last about 45 minutes. 25-30 tuba and baritone players participate in this event every year.

The Bethany College Choir will celebrate 90 years of musical tradition and joy this Sunday with a special concert. As part of this special milestone event, alumni are invited to join current choir members in singing beloved Christmas carols, including “On Christmas Night”, “Hark the Herald Angels Sing”, “O Come All Ye Faithful”, and “Peace I Leave with You”. The 90th anniversary concert is this Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 320 N. Main St. in Lindsborg. Admission is free, and no ticket is required.

Multiple holiday themed events will take place in Abilene. On December 14 and 21, the Seelye Mansion shines bright during Seelye in Lights from 5 to 7 PM. This historic home dazzles with over 65 Christmas trees, vibrant poinsettias, and a collection of hundreds of nutcrackers. Guests can enjoy live music, light refreshments, and guided tours of the beautifully decorated 11,000-square-foot mansion. Tickets for Seelye in Lights are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 16. The mansion also remains open daily for regular tours.

From December 13–15, the Great Plains Theatre presents Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings, a heartwarming holiday musical filled with nostalgic tunes and festive favorites. Showtimes include matinees at 2:00 PM on 14, and 15, and evening performances at 7:30 PM from December 13–14. Perfect for all ages, this holiday show is sure to delight audiences.

The holiday magic continues aboard the Cowtown Santa Express on the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad from December 13–15 and 19-23. Passengers will enjoy twinkling lights, cookies, hot cocoa, and a special visit from Santa himself. Departure times vary by day and include 3:30 PM, 5:30 PM, and 7:30 PM. Advance tickets are strongly encouraged, as this beloved attraction fills up quickly.

Each evening, visitors can experience the beloved Christmas Tree Lane by strolling hand-in-hand or driving along Buckeye Avenue and NW 3rd Streets. The display of decorated trees brings holiday cheer to all who visit.